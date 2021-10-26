First responders advocate to seek board seat

PLATTSMOUTH – Jennifer Sommer hopes voters select her to fill the seat when a longtime Cass County commissioner retires.

Sommer has announced her candidacy for the board’s District 2 seat now occupied by Janet McCartney, who is stepping down when her third and current term ends next year.

“I’ve had a great relationship with Janet,” Sommer said.

Sommer is a strong supporter of the county’s first responders, which encompasses not just the county’s fire and rescue departments, but also the Sheriff’s Office, the Plattsmouth Police Department and the county’s Emergency Management Agency, she said.

Sommer is the director of the non-profit organization called Cass County Behind the Badge.

“We support all of the first responders who go out and serve the county,” she said.

Besides seeking donations, this organization also sponsors fundraising events. This includes an annual Dueling Dunk Tank/Battle of the Badges challenge.

“We raise money to give back in support of our first responders,” Sommer said.

The organization does a lot of community outreach like pancake feeds for raising funds, as well as having its own branded merchandise with money raised for the responders.

Sommer has also been in the health care industry in various roles and believes she has the experience when it comes to county employee health benefits.

“That’s one of my bigger priorities – employee benefits and retention,” she said. “If we can offer competitive benefits, we can increase employee retention.”

Her husband, Sean, is a sergeant in the Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m very excited and passionate for being an advocate for the community,” Sommer said.

She plans to file for the position as an independent, Sommer said.

