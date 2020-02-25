Fish fry season starts Friday
PLATTSMOUTH – It’s fish fry season again.

The annual Lenten Fish Fry sponsored by Plattsmouth’s Church of the Holy Spirit begins this Friday at 5 p.m. in the gymnasium of the adjacent St. John the Baptist School, 500 S. 18th St.

It’s the first of six fish fries to be held on consecutive Friday evenings there through April 3.

Each event will be held between 5 and 7:30 p.m. and with pollock, carp and shrimp on the menu.

Live entertainment will be provided.

Elsewhere, the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a fish fry on Friday, March 13, at its fire station at 122 Main St. from 5 to 8 p.m.

A special fish fry will be held on Saturday, March 28, at Plattsmouth DC’s Waterhole, 441 Main St., to help For the Love of Mateo, a non-profit organization that benefits orphanages, schools, after-school programs and many outreach projects throughout Guatemala.

The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m.

