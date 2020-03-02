Fish fry serves up fish, fun, fellowship

PLATTSMOUTH – It was the first fish fry Friday with fun, fellowship and fine food the focus.
And, the parking facility for this feast was full.
Upwards toward 450 meals were served at last Friday’s opening fish fry of the Lenten season at St. John the Baptist School, organizers said.
A long line began forming inside the gym before the meals were ready at 5 p.m., and by 6:30, it had extended beyond the gym, into the hallway and into the parking lot.
“I think this was one of the biggest crowds ever,” said spokesman Mike Vaughn.
“This could be a record night,” added server David Brink, who, needless to say, was quite busy.
Some changes for faster service were made this year, including the waiting line being along the wall opposite the stage area where it was in years past, Vaughn said.
“We’re trying to streamline the process,” he said.
Besides enjoying their favorite fish, along with various side dishes, the diners were entertained by the Old Krusty Minstrels and Friends with prizes raffled off.
A box of Omaha Steaks was won by Fr. Val Bartek, who was enjoying his first fish fry at the school, coming to Plattsmouth just last August.
“I’m happy,” he said. “There’s live music, good food and a good turnout.”
Noticing the many little children playing about, Bartek said, “It’s a family night out.”
An event like this that brings together people from the community and beyond is important in the Catholic faith, he said.
“Our primary goal is spirituality, but after that, it’s social contact,” he said. “Jesus said, `Love God and Love Thy Neighbor.’”
It’s not an event, though, that’s organized in a day.
“We started planning this after the last one last year,” Vaughn said.
All that work paid off, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.
“It’s a community event, it really is,” he said.
While enjoying his meal, Plattsmouth resident/historian Harlan Seyfer said, “It fosters a sense of community and the money goes to the school. That’s good and the food is good, too.”