Fish fry serves up fish, fun, fellowship

PLATTSMOUTH – It was the first fish fry Friday with fun, fellowship and fine food the focus.

And, the parking facility for this feast was full.

Upwards toward 450 meals were served at last Friday’s opening fish fry of the Lenten season at St. John the Baptist School, organizers said.

A long line began forming inside the gym before the meals were ready at 5 p.m., and by 6:30, it had extended beyond the gym, into the hallway and into the parking lot.

“I think this was one of the biggest crowds ever,” said spokesman Mike Vaughn.

“This could be a record night,” added server David Brink, who, needless to say, was quite busy.

Some changes for faster service were made this year, including the waiting line being along the wall opposite the stage area where it was in years past, Vaughn said.

“We’re trying to streamline the process,” he said.

Besides enjoying their favorite fish, along with various side dishes, the diners were entertained by the Old Krusty Minstrels and Friends with prizes raffled off.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}