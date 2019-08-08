WEEPING WATER – Riley Fitzpatrick has put together a resume as bright as the radiant smile on her face.
Her happy and hard-working personality helped her capture one of the top honors at this year’s Cass County Fair.
Fitzpatrick was crowned Miss Cass County during the Cass County Fair Queen Contest Wednesday night. She will take part in many activities during the remaining few days of the fair. She will hold the title of Miss Cass County until the 2020 queen contest.
Seven queen contestants took part in this year’s event at the Open Air Auditorium. Miss Elmwood Sydney Kunz, Miss Louisville Carsen Knott, Miss Manley McKenna Jones, Miss Murdock Morgan Mills, Miss Murray Riley Zimmerman and Miss Weeping Water Taylor Essary joined Fitzpatrick on stage. Fitzpatrick wore the title of Miss Plattsmouth during the evening.
Organizers asked each contestant to deliver a short speech on stage about this year’s Cass County Fair theme of “Country Fun for Everyone.” Fitzpatrick told the crowd she was grateful for the opportunity to share her memories from past trips to the fairgrounds.
“It’s a great honor to be standing in front of you and get to talk about the Cass County Fair,” Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick said she had asked family and friends for their perspectives on the fair in the days leading up to the contest. She said one of her favorite responses came from her grandfather. He told her he enjoyed talking with old friends at the fair and having a chance to meet new people each year.
“The fact that meeting new people was his response brought a smile to my face,” Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick was fifth in order during the fishbowl question part of the evening. All seven candidates had to draw a random question out of a fishbowl and then deliver an answer on the spot.
Fitzpatrick was asked which world event she would like to visit. She told judges that she would like to experience Carnival in Rio de Janeiro because she would love to see the Brazilian culture during the festival.
A panel of three judges deliberated for more than 30 minutes before returning to the Open Air Auditorium with their decision. Fitzpatrick beamed when her name was called as the new county fair queen. Miss Cass County 2018 Sophia Svanda presented her with a crown, sash and bouquet of flowers.
Fitzpatrick is the daughter of Travis Fitzpatrick and Teresa Fitzpatrick and the stepdaughter of Chris Gee. She is a 2019 graduate of Plattsmouth High School and is planning to study nursing in college.
Fitzpatrick was an Honor Roll student at Plattsmouth and was a member of National Honor Society and Student Council. She was vice president of the senior class at PHS.
Fitzpatrick participated in many activities during her high school career. These included Student Council, show choir, varsity choir, Bella Voce select women’s vocal ensemble, Destination Imagination, Educators Rising, cheerleading and fall play production.
Fitzpatrick has participated in soccer, basketball, softball, volleyball, track and field and swim team in either school or community settings. She was a student manager for the track and field program this past spring and helped the Blue Devils with a variety of tasks.
Fitzpatrick collected more than $5,000 for flood victims this past spring with an Adopt-a-Box fund-raising campaign. The National American Legion Auxiliary presented her with a National Good Deed Award for her efforts.
Fitzpatrick will deliver ribbons and trophies to 4-H students at a variety of livestock contests and entertainment events during the county fair. She will appear in Saturday night’s grand parade at the fairgrounds. The parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.