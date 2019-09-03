PLATTSMOUTH – Five young women who have distinguished themselves at school and as community volunteers will be part of this year’s Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Court.
One of them will be crowned festival queen who will reign over the four-day event, plus the next 12 months at various community functions.
The crowning will be held Thursday evening on Main Street.
The five queen candidates and their backgrounds are:
Riley Fitzpatrick
Riley Fitzpatrick is the daughter of Teresa Houle Fitzpatrick and Travis Fitzpatrick and a 2019 Plattsmouth High School graduate.
She’s now attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with the goal of obtaining a degree in nursing. Riley plans to attend the University of Nebraska Medical Center following her studies at UNL.
“I have chosen to study nursing after my grandmother was in and out of the hospital for five months for heart failure, sometimes not having the best nurses to take care of her,” Riley said.
Over the course of her life Riley participated in numerous activities. She took part in soccer, basketball, softball, track and field, volleyball and the swim team.
Other activities included being a member of the student council, show choir select women’s ensemble, Destination Imagination, Educators Rising, cheerleading and the fall play production.
Some of Riley’s accomplishments while in high school were: honor roll and honor merit roll, senior class vice president, student council secretary, 2019 Prom Queen, 2018 Sweetheart runner-up and lead role in the fall play.
Riley is sponsored by the Organization of Plattsmouth Women.
Haley Miller
Haley Miller is the daughter of Bridgett and Sean Miller and a 2018 Plattsmouth High School graduate. She is in her second year at Doane University majoring in biology. Her career goal is to be a forensic scientist and possibly work for the FBI.
Her minor is in leadership studies as she would also like to work for a nonprofit organization that serves youth.
Haley is a Doane University Adventure Zone assistant director which involves planning and preparing the 2019 Adventure Zone events where she teaches Japanese students about American culture while learning theirs.
During her spring break from Doane, she volunteered at the Kindness Ranch in Wyoming assisting with daily tasks.
Haley is the Doane University Student Congress senator for 2019-2020, a member of the Gamma Phi Lota Sorority, vice president of public relations for Doane’s Greek Council, 2019 student ambassador and member of the Hansen Leadership Program. She is also a teacher’s assistant and orientation leader helping new students feel more comfortable upon arriving at Doane.
While in high school, Haley excelled in track and field. Besides being a state medalist, she was a two-time state powerlifting champion, cross country state qualifier, a member of the NSAA/NCPA Academic All-State girls track and field team, USATF All-Nebraska track and field team and a USATF Junior Olympic qualifier.
Haley was named Field Athlete of the Year all four of her high school years. Haley has continued her love of running on Doane’s track and field team.
Haley is sponsored by the Plattsmouth Lions Club.
Mackenzie Miller
Mackenzie is the daughter of Lori and Andy Miller. She is a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and rooms with Riley Fitzpatrick. She is a 2018 graduate of Plattsmouth High School and was the manager at Twin Rivers Water Park.
While in high school Mackenize was active in cheer squad, studio dance, volleyball, soccer, FCA, Educators Rising, Big/Little Pal, yearbook, Show Choir, women’s choir and varsity choir. Mackenzie received the Optimist Award, Kindness Award, Sweetheart scholarship and was a Sweetheart runner-up and Miss Plattsmouth candidate. She also received the Susan Buffett, PES and Wiley scholarships.
While living at Lincoln, Mackenzie is involved in intramural soccer, youth group and Bible study. She is a William H. Thompson scholar. She volunteers at the Lincoln’s Children Museum and is a VBS counselor, church nursery volunteer and dance assistant.
Mackenzie’s goal to obtain her education degree and return to Plattsmouth and teach at the elementary level.
She wants to help educate the young minds of this town, be a part of their lives and help prepare them for a successful future, like those who helped her, Mackenzie said.
Mackenzie is sponsored by Janice’s Dance Studio.
Gabby Ramirez
Gabby Ramirez is the daughter of Amanda Timm and Gabe Timm. She is the granddaughter of Les and Debbie Wentz. She is a 2018 graduate of Plattsmouth High School and is currently studying at Metropolitan Community College.
Gabby plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha once she receives her associate’s degree at Metro. She eventually wants to study abroad.
She is interested in becoming an accountant or being involved in the business marketing field.
While in high school, Gabby participated in competitive cheer and also varsity cheer her senior year. She participated in HOSA, softball, volleyball and track and field in middle school.
Gabby is sponsored by W.W. Sandblasting, Inc.
Grace Roby
Grace is the daughter of Bob and Jennifer Roby and a 2018 graduate of Plattsmouth High School. Grace now attends Northwest Missouri State University studying vocal music education. She received NWMS academic honors at the end of the 2019 spring semester.
While in high school, Grace was the drum major for the PHS marching band, a member of the National Honor Society and two-time member of the Nebraska All-State Chorus. Grace was a founding member of the Academic Core Leaders group for the learning academics at PHS.
On the college level, Grace is a member and music director of the women’s music fraternity Sigma Alpha Lota, a member of the Tower Choir, Wind Symphony and Orchestra. She is also a member of the National Association for Music Education.
Grace’s future plans following her student teaching and graduation in 2022 is to teach vocal music at a small school in the Midwest and be an advocate for music education in schools.
Grace is sponsored by Alpha Delta Kappa.