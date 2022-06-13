 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five escape injuries in Greenwood accident

GREENWOOD – Five people escaped serious injuries in a one-vehicle rollover near Greenwood on Friday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 6:55 p.m. deputies from his department, along with Greenwood Fire/Rescue and Cass County Medics, responded to a one-vehicle rollover on 262nd Street by Kliser Road.

A 2003 Honda Odyssey, driven by Sudhir K. Bolla, 48, of Omaha, was traveling south on 262nd when he lost control on the gravel road and rolled his vehicle one time before landing on the passenger side, the sheriff said.

The Greenwood rescue crew released Bolla and his four passengers after being checked out, Brueggemann said.

All of them were wearing their seatbelts, Brueggemann said.

