 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Floating playground closed due to vandals

  • Updated
  • 0
floating playground

The floating playground at the Louisville State Recreation Area is closed until further notice after vandals damaged eight pieces last week.

 Timothy Rohwer

LOUISVILLE – Vandals damaged pieces of the Louisville State Recreation Area’s floating playground sometime last Thursday, causing the playground to be closed until further notice so that repairs can be made, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The floating playground is made up of 70 separate pieces, but eight were damaged and are partially submerged, the commission said.

Divers are needed to release the playground from its anchors to make a full assessment of damages to determine a repair plan, the commission said.

The playground usually closes sometime in September because of cooler weather and a shortage of lifeguards, according to the commission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News