Floating playground closed due to vandals

LOUISVILLE – Vandals damaged pieces of the Louisville State Recreation Area’s floating playground sometime last Thursday, causing the playground to be closed until further notice so that repairs can be made, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The floating playground is made up of 70 separate pieces, but eight were damaged and are partially submerged, the commission said.

Divers are needed to release the playground from its anchors to make a full assessment of damages to determine a repair plan, the commission said.

The playground usually closes sometime in September because of cooler weather and a shortage of lifeguards, according to the commission.