Flood expresses views in Plattsmouth visit

PLATTSMOUTH – When conservative policy makers are in office, the people prosper, Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts said this week.

That’s why voters in Cass County need to give Mike Flood his own term representing Nebraska’s First Congressional District, the governor said.

“Conservative leadership matters,” Ricketts said during a visit to Plattsmouth’s Hy-Vee Food Store this past Wednesday. “Mike is a proven conservative.”

Ricketts accompanied Flood to Plattsmouth as campaigning was winding down for Tuesday’s mid-term election.

Flood is currently serving out the remainder of the term of Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned earlier this year. Flood defeated Democrat Patty Pansing-Brooks in a special election in June to fill out Fortenberry’s term.

Flood is again running against Pansing-Brooks in Tuesday’s election.

Ricketts said Flood created jobs as a successful businessman and helped pass “the most historic tax relief bill” in Nebraska’s history while in the Legislature.

Speaking to some 30 people in the store’s restaurant, Flood said he supports investing in American energy, not in foreign countries.

He’s also tough on crime, Flood said.

“I’m about the victim, not the offender.”

Flood calls the current situation at this nation’s southern border a “humanitarian crisis,” and that there’s more fentanyl coming into this country through its southern border than ever before. Many times, a group of illegal immigrants will purposely surrender to border agents, thus allowing others to bring in the fentanyl undetected, according to Flood.

“It’s an organized criminal organization,” he said.

Every day, Flood tries to meet a representative from a different state to learn more of their needs and for them to learn more of Nebraska’s needs.

“Personal relationships are important,” Flood said.

Among those praising Flood at the event was Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.

“He is a great leader,” Lambert said.