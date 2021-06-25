Flood warning in effect for southwestern Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH - The National Weather Service in Valley has extended its flood warning for southwestern Cass County and southeastern Lancaster County until 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Northwestern Otoe County is also in this warning.

According to the NWS, between three and six inches of rain occurred in this area overnight creating flooding that is ongoing.

Several roads have water over them in this warned area, and a campground has been evacuated, the NWS said.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Louisville, Weeping Water, Bennet, Elmwood, Palmyra, Unadilla, Murdock, Nehawka, Manley, Alvo, the Louisville State Recreation Area and the Wagon Train State Recreation Area.

While the rain may have ended for the time being, it would take several hours for flood waters to recede, the NWS said.

It also warns motorists not to drive on flooded roads, but to turn around. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

People should also be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding, the NWS said.

