Flood watch issued for various counties, including Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – The National Weather Service in Valley, Neb., has issued a flood watch for various Nebraska counties, including Cass County, through Monday morning.

The watch has been issued due to expected warm temperatures that could lead to ice movement along the Platte and Elkhorn rivers.

“There’s potential that ice could break up and create a jam that acts like a dam causing water to back up and flow onto low-level land along the rivers,” said meteorologist Becky Kern.

Among the other counties in this watch are Sarpy and Douglas counties.

As of Friday afternoon, most of the ice was near a railroad bridge by Fremont stretching to just downstream of North Bend, according to the weather service.

Residents near these rivers should remain alert.

