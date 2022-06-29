Flood wins Tuesday election to fill out Congressional term

PLATTSMOUTH – Republican Mike Flood defeated Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks in a special election on Tuesday to fill out Jeff Fortenberry’s term as the representative of Nebraska’s First Congressional District that includes Cass County.

According to the final results from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office, Flood received 60,068 votes, or 53.17 percent of the total, compared to the 52,913 votes, or 46.83 percent of the total, that Pansing Brooks received.

In Cass County, Flood received 2,693 votes to 1,453 votes Pansing Brooks received.

Slightly less than 22 percent of the total number of registered voters in the county took part in Tuesday’s election, according to the county’s election office.

Flood entered the special election as a state senator from Norfolk, while Pansing Brooks serves as a state senator from Lincoln.

Both candidates were selected by officials of their respective parties to vie for the seat left vacant after Fortenberry resigned in March following his conviction of concealing conduit campaign contributions and lying to federal agents about it.

Ironically, Fortenberry on Tuesday was sentenced by a federal judge to two years of probation, 360 hours of community service and a $25,000 fine on those convictions.

The 61-year-old Republican lawmaker will go down as Nebraska’s first felonious congressman.

Flood will serve out the remainder of Fortenberry’s term that ends next January.

Flood and Pansing Brooks will meet again in the November general election to determine who will serve a new two-year term for that seat.

The Journal was unable to publish Tuesday’s outcome in Thursday’s paper due to press deadlines. Complete coverage of Tuesday’s special election will be printed in next week’s edition.

