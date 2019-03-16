PLATTSMOUTH – Evacuations have been taking place at multiple Cass County locations due to rising floodwaters on both the Platte and Missouri rivers.
Both rivers continued to reach unprecedented marks on Saturday. The Missouri River at Plattsmouth rose to 40.5 feet at 10 a.m. That is the highest level in recorded history. The river had never surpassed 37 feet prior to this week.
The Platte River at Louisville soared to 13.42 feet at 2:15 p.m. That is also the highest level in recorded history. The river had never gone past 12.45 feet prior to this week.
Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) officials said Friday afternoon that evacuations are taking place at several spots in Cass County. Flooding on the Platte River has caused homeowners living along the river in Cedar Creek to move out of danger. Evacuations are taking place at all low-lying areas of Plattsmouth and at Beach Road and Morehead Island at Plattsmouth.
Neighborhoods in Buccaneer Bay by Plattsmouth and South Bend Middle Island along the Platte River are being evacuated. Homeowners near the OMA Fish & Wildlife section of Cass County along the Platte are also being asked to evacuate.
Property owners in Lake Wa-Con-Da in southeastern Cass County have evacuated their homes due to flooding. Operations have been taking place for more than 24 hours.
The American Red Cross has opened multiple shelters across Nebraska for residents affected by the floods. Plattsmouth Community Center has opened its doors as one of the Red Cross shelters. The community center is located at 308 South 18th Street.