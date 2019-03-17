PLATTSMOUTH – Missouri River currents remained at historic levels Sunday afternoon as flooding continued to impact many areas by Plattsmouth.
The National Weather Service said Sunday afternoon that the river had dropped to 39.21 feet at 2:15 p.m. That was a slight decrease from the highest mark of 40.62 feet at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The river was more than 14 feet above the flood-stage measurement of 26 feet on Saturday. It was also nearly four feet above the previous all-time mark of 36.73 feet in 2011.
The river is continuing to surround both the water and sewer plants in Plattsmouth. The city set up an emergency water connection with Cass County Rural Water District #1 after the Floods of 2011, and that is allowing residents to remain with access to safe water. City officials continue to ask local residents to conserve as much water as possible.
Plattsmouth officials have sandbagged the entrance to a tunnel under the railroad tracks at the east end of downtown. They took this action on Saturday to prevent floodwaters from potentially reaching Main Street. The water level in the tunnel remained steady Sunday afternoon.
The northbound and southbound Highway 75 bridges both remain closed north of Plattsmouth. The Highway 50 bridge at Louisville remains open and is providing residents with a detour to get across the Platte River.