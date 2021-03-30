Food by the truckloads donated at Saturday event

PLATTSMOUTH – Local veterans have once again come through for those who need some help.

Last Saturday, three local veterans organizations sponsored “Stuff the Truck,” at area grocery stores encouraging folks to donate non-perishable foods and/or money for those not having enough food.

The three organizations that sponsor this periodical food drive are the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Forty and Eight.

“We used to do this three times a year, but now we changed it to quarterly – March, June, September and December,” said Kermit Reisdorph, spokesman. “We’ve been doing this for eight years. We’re here for the community.”

The food drive began at 9 a.m. and when it was over at 3 p.m. enough food was donated to fill two trucks, Reisdorph said.

What’s more, $318 in cash was donated from the public, he added.

The food will be given to SENCA (Southeast Nebraska Community Action) and Under His Wings, Reisdorph said.

Of the monetary donation, $160 will go towards the food backpack program in the local elementary school, with the remainder going to SENCA, he said.

“We had a good day, again,” Reisdorph said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.