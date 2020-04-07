Food giveaway this Friday in Weeping Water

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OMAHA - The Food Bank for the Heartland and Tabitha’s Thread Ministry of Weeping Water are hosting a drive-up pantry in Weeping Water on Friday to help local individuals and families in need.

Free community packs and fresh produce will be handed out in the parking lot at Weeping Water High School, 204 W. O St. It begins at 3:15 p.m., lasting until all of the food has been distributed.

There are no requirements for receiving the food.

Approximately 240 community packs will be available, which are 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with various nonperishable staple items like pasta and sauce, rice, beans, peanut butter and jelly, canned fruits and vegetables, and others. Fresh produce and sliced bread will also be offered.

Volunteers have been assembling the community packs at the food bank and have also been practicing social distancing in the volunteer center, as well as washing their hands and following food safety guidelines.

A drive-up distribution method is being used in Weeping Water to prioritize the health and safety of the community during this pandemic. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will help direct traffic and load the food for them.