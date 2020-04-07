Food giveaway this Friday in Weeping Water

OMAHA - The Food Bank for the Heartland and Tabitha’s Thread Ministry of Weeping Water are hosting a drive-up pantry in Weeping Water on Friday to help local individuals and families in need.
Free community packs and fresh produce will be handed out in the parking lot at Weeping Water High School, 204 W. O St. It begins at 3:15 p.m., lasting until all of the food has been distributed.
There are no requirements for receiving the food.
Approximately 240 community packs will be available, which are 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with various nonperishable staple items like pasta and sauce, rice, beans, peanut butter and jelly, canned fruits and vegetables, and others. Fresh produce and sliced bread will also be offered.
Volunteers have been assembling the community packs at the food bank and have also been practicing social distancing in the volunteer center, as well as washing their hands and following food safety guidelines.
A drive-up distribution method is being used in Weeping Water to prioritize the health and safety of the community during this pandemic. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will help direct traffic and load the food for them.
“During this unprecedented time, Food Bank for the Heartland is working swiftly with our partners across Nebraska and western Iowa in the community to provide critical meals to our neighbors struggling with the community and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brian Barks, president/CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “The need for emergency and supplemental food has increased significantly in recent weeks. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from individuals, organizations and companies across the Heartland.”
Visit https://foodbankheartland.org/covid-19/ for information about additional emergency and supplemental food resources.
If members of the community are seeking opportunities to help their neighbors in need during the pandemic, they are encouraged to visit www.FoodBankHeartland.org to make a financial donation to purchase additional food and to obtain information about volunteering to help assemble community packs of nonperishable food items being distributed at pantries, emergency meal providers and through the Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry program.
