Food Truck Wars postponed, swim season up in the air

PLATTSMOUTH – The Food Truck Wars, in which dozens of food vendors compete for prize money while serving their specialty dishes to hundreds of people in downtown Plattsmouth each summer, has been postponed for the time being this year.
Not surprisingly, the event with hundreds of people in close contact was postponed because of continued concerns about COVID-19, according to Cindy Cruse, director of the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce.
“We’ll wait to see if it can be moved later in the year,” she said.
The event had been scheduled for Saturday, June 20.
Cruse also used the term “indefinitely postponed,” instead of cancellation.
One vendor who has participated in that event said he wasn’t surprised at the decision.
Ed Goebig, who owns Beyond BBQ with his family, said he hopes it’s rescheduled.
“If they don’t reschedule, it’s lost revenue,” he said. “The later you get in the year, the harder it is to reschedule.”
The announcement that the Food Truck Wars would not go on as planned was made at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Also at the meeting, the swim season at Twin Rivers Water Park may also be up in the air.
For one thing, there are only a handful of certified lifeguards available at the present time, according to City Administrator Erv Portis.
“We simply don’t have the staff,” he said.
Swimmers who come from other communities, such as Bellevue and Papillion bring in much revenue to the pool, Portis said. They are not expected to come this year, he added.
A decision whether to close the park for the year or have a shortened season is to be made within two to three weeks, Portis said.
