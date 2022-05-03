Food Truck Wars return this Saturday

PLATTSMOUTH – Hungry for doing something different on a Saturday night?

How about visiting the 2022 Food Truck Wars this Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. in the business parking lot area along the Eighth Avenue round-about east of U.S. Highway 75.

It’s where food and entertainment will be served.

Granted, it will be somewhat smaller than in past years on Main Street downtown, said Cindy Cruse, director of the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce that is sponsoring the event.

Nevertheless, there could be up to 15 different food vendors eager to serve their special dishes to one and all, she said.

What’s more, it will be a chance to show folks the businesses located there, some of which are chamber members, Cruse said.

“Our job is to promote our chamber members,” she said.

In fact, chamber member Thompson and Thompson Roofing Services, 2302 Eighth Ave. No. 5 and celebrating its 25th year in business, is paying for the Kris Lager Band to perform, she said.

“From what I understand, he has a huge following,” Cruse said of Lager.

Most of the activities will be around the Citizens State Bank building, she said. That includes a beer garden with a local bar providing the drinks.

Tents with tables and chairs will be provided, though people can bring chairs if they want, Cruse said.

They can park around that parking lot or across the street in the Plattsmouth High School lot, she said. A police officer will be on hand to escort people across Eighth Avenue if so desired, she said.

People will need to pay for their food and drinks, but no charge for enjoying the band, Cruse said.

“I think it will be a good evening,” she said.

