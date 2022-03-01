Food Truck Wars to return in May

PLATTSMOUTH – Food lovers will once again be in for a treat this year.

The Food Truck Wars, sponsored by the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce, will return this year at a new date and location, said Cindy Cruse, the chamber’s executive director.

This annual event, canceled last year because of COVID-19 concerns, will be held on Saturday, May 7, at the round-about area on Eighth Avenue east of U.S. Highway 75.

In the past, this event was held in downtown Plattsmouth in June. This year’s earlier date was in response in avoiding the extreme heat that occurred two years ago, according to Cruse.

The event is a way for area food vendors to promote their particular menus to the general public.

“Our goal is to have 20 different vendors,” Cruse said. “We will also have a live band and a beer garden.”

The event will take place on grounds near the round-about, not on the actual streets there, she said.

Cruse made the announcement on Tuesday, the same day her organization was officially awarded a $2,500 marketing grant from the Cass County Tourism Visitor’s Advisory Committee.

“That helps,” Cruse said of the grant. “For us to be here, we have to have grants and memberships. They help us keep the lights on.”

