Foot pursuit ends in arrest in Beaver Lake area

BEAVER LAKE – Efforts to elude authorities proved unsuccessful for a 19-year-old man in the Beaver Lake area on Saturday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 10:47 a.m., deputies from his department, along with Nebraska State Patrol troopers and county emergency management staff, responded to assist a deputy who was in foot pursuit of a suspect in violation of a protection order.

Deputies responded to a Beaver Lake address in reference to Nolan Cherek being seen on the property from which he was excluded according to the protection order, Brueggemann said.

The initial responding deputy attempted to make contact and was unsuccessful. The deputy returned to the house and found the driveway had been roped off and signs had been placed informing deputies to stay away.

As the responding deputy waited for backup to arrive, he observed Cherek running away. The deputy began a foot pursuit, but Cherek was able to elude the deputy by running into trees and heavy brush in the area, the sheriff said.

A drone was brought in and began canvassing the area.

Cherek was located near the Beaver Lake dam and water plant around 1:50 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident, Brueggemann said.

He was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked for protection order violation and obstruction of a police officer, Brueggemann said.

A bond was not yet set as of Monday.