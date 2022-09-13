Forest event brought people closer to nature

PLATTSMOUTH – Trees have many benefits.

They offer shade, help clean rivers and the air, and provide habitat for many animals.

A community with an abundance of trees creates higher property values and gets people outdoors more, said Jack Hilgert, a conservation education coordinator for the Nebraska Forest Service.

“It makes our community a better place to live,” he said.

The forest service last Friday sponsored a forest festival to get people closer to nature and enjoy the beauty of trees, the first such event since 2019.

It was held at the Horning State Farm Demonstration Forest south of Plattsmouth and came about with the help of dozens of partner organizations, along with many volunteers and staff, Hilgert said

“This is a great way to inspire great stewardship, to get people to think about these resources,” he said.

The 440-acre forest offered a wide variety of fun and educational activities for the family.

Among the activities were trail hiking, tractor tours, tree climbing, wood sawing and archery.

Among the kids trying their luck in tree climbing was Korie Friesen of Plattsmouth.

“It’s fun, but hard,” she said.

There were stations at the festival where families, especially the kids, learned about unique animals, and how to make cider from apples grown on trees.

Brianna Nugent, a master naturalist, said dead trees still have benefits.

“They provide homes for bugs. Look, there’s an ant colony in there,” she said, pointing to a big dead limb.

Dead trees will eventually break down and turn into soil adding nutrients to the ground, she said.

Hilgert estimated early on that 2,000 people would attend the event and go home with things to remember.

“We all have different memories of trees,” he said. “Our hope is that the memories of trees are positive.”