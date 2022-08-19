Forest Festival coming to Plattsmouth area Sept. 9

PLATTSMOUTH – An event for all ages is coming to the Plattsmouth area soon.

The Nebraska Forest Service is sponsoring a free Forest Festival on Friday, Sept. 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Horning State Farm Demonstration Forest, located just three miles south of Plattsmouth on Horning Road. Admission to the event ends at 7 p.m.

At 240 acres, this property includes an array of habitats, such as native woodland, planted oak savanna, grassy picnic areas, bluegrass prairie, and arboretum and wildlife areas.

Activities will include trail hiking, tree-climbing, archery, wildlife encounters, hayrack rides, kids’ games, nature scavenger hunts and more. Hot dog meals will be served.

It’s an event that parents will particularly enjoy with their children, said Jack Hilgert, Nebraska Forest Service Conservation Education Coordinator.

“We wanted to find a way for families to spend some quality time together, while also enjoying the outdoors,” he said. “The beauty of nature is always there – sometimes you just need to refocus events to incorporate nature into the activities themselves.”

According to Hilgert, studies have shown that exposure to greenspace can have a wide variety of both emotional and physical health benefits.

“As summer winds down and the leaves begin to turn, take the opportunity to get out as a family and take in the season’s change,” he said. “Best of all, it’s entirely free.”