Former alternate public defender in Cass County faces charges

PLATTSMOUTH – The former alternate public defender in Cass County is facing forgery and identity theft charges after he allegedly falsified the signature of a judge.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested La Vista resident James A. Owen, 33, on Oct. 24 and transported him to Cass County Jail. Authorities have charged him with three Class IV felony counts. They include identity theft-$1,500 to $5,000-first offense, second-degree forgery-$1,500 to $5,000 and theft by deception-$1,500 to $5,000.

A preliminary hearing in Cass County Court has been set for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 29. Judge PaTricia Freeman will oversee the case. Cass County Court Judge David Partsch recused himself because he had presided over cases that Owen had worked on as an attorney.

The Sarpy County Attorney’s Office is handling the case as special prosecutor. Cass County Attorney Chris Perrone asked Sarpy County officials to handle the prosecution because local prosecutors had worked with Owen on many previous cases.

Owen was an attorney and law clerk in Omaha before opening his law office in Plattsmouth in May 2016. He was a defense attorney for many clients in both Cass County Court and Cass County District Court. He had also been involved in several community organizations in Plattsmouth.

The Nebraska Supreme Court suspended Owen from the practice of law for six months in April 2022. The Nebraska Supreme Court’s Counsel for Discipline filed formal charges against him in June 2021.

Owen made a conditional admission to the Nebraska Supreme Court on Feb. 2, 2022, that he had violated his oath of office as an attorney. He did not contest any of the allegations. He received a six-month suspension as part of his conditional admission.

The first Nebraska Supreme Court charge involved a divorce case in Johnson County that ended up before the Nebraska Court of Appeals. Owen failed to notify his client when the case was sent back to the district court level.

The second charge before the Nebraska Supreme Court involved many of the same allegations as the current criminal case. Owen allegedly told a client in Johnson County that a judge had signed a document and that he had e-filed that document to the Johnson County Court office.

Prosecutors are alleging that Owen forged the name of the Johnson County Court judge and placed the falsified signature on the document. They are also alleging that he billed his client $1,500 for his services on March 16, 2020. Court documents show that he refunded the $1,500 to her on Aug. 20 of that year.

Owen was released from Cass County Jail on the afternoon of Oct. 24. He remains free on bond.