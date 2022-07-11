Former Alvo fire chief to pay restitution to village

PLATTSMOUTH – The former fire chief of Alvo said Monday morning that he will pay restitution to the city as part of a future plea agreement.

Benjamin A. Glantz, 38, appeared in Cass County District Court for a pretrial conference. Deputy County Attorney Chris Perrone and defense attorney Tim Noerrlinger announced to the court that they had reached a potential plea agreement.

Noerrlinger said Glantz had agreed to pay restitution to Alvo and was in the process of acquiring financing for the payments. Perrone said the state was mandating that Glantz pay the restitution before he would file a different charge.

Neither Perrone nor Noerrlinger provided a specific amount of restitution during the court hearing. Glantz is currently facing a Class IIA felony charge of theft-unlawful taking-more than $5,000.

Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts Charlie Janssen announced in January 2020 that his office believed Glantz had allegedly misappropriated $17,965.62 in village funds during a 20-month span. The auditor’s report alleged that Glantz had used money from the fire department’s public account to make personal mortgage and credit card payments.

Glantz was a member of the Alvo Board of Trustees and was the village water operator and fire chief at the time of the auditor’s report.

The report said Glantz had full control of a bank account that belonged to the Alvo Fire Department. A transaction of $3,828.39 was made to a financial company in October 2018 for past-due payments on a home mortgage.

The report also alleged Glantz used fire department funds to pay a total of $1,000 to credit card companies for personal expenses, and it said three checks written on behalf of the village were later cashed for personal reasons. The checks were for a total of $2,809.00.

A debit card that was opened through the fire department’s bank account also contained personal charges at places such as fast-food restaurants, home improvement stores and Kauffman Stadium, which is the home of the Kansas City Royals baseball team. Twenty-seven of those transactions were submitted to the village for reimbursement.

The auditor’s report also said Glantz submitted a receipt to the village for 15.187 gallons of fuel for a power washer. State auditor employees said they could not find any power washers in stores that had fuel tanks of 15.187 gallons.

Judge Michael Smith set a date of Sept. 12 for a potential entry of a plea. Glantz also waived his right to a jury trial at Monday morning’s hearing. If the potential plea agreement falls through, Glantz would take part in a bench trial in front of Smith instead of a jury trial.