Former athletic trainer charged with misdemeanors

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Attorney’s Office has charged a former Plattsmouth High School athletic trainer with four misdemeanor counts for allegedly providing alcohol to minors.

Ashley Torske, 27, has been charged with four Class I misdemeanor counts of procuring alcohol to minor. She filed a written not guilty plea on Feb. 18 in Cass County Court. A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for May 7 in Cass County Court.

The Cass County Attorney’s Office is alleging that Torske committed the offenses twice earlier this school year. She allegedly bought alcohol for two students on Dec. 31. She allegedly repeated the actions for the same two students on Jan. 25.

Torske admitted to Plattsmouth school administrators and local law enforcement officials on Jan. 27 that she had illegally obtained alcohol for the minors. She was in her first year working with Plattsmouth High School students in an athletic trainer capacity. She began her position on Aug. 1, 2019.

Torske was removed from her position after the Jan. 27 interview with school and law enforcement officials. She had been employed by ATI Physical Therapy at the time. Several different ATI Physical Therapy employees have been providing the district with athletic training services since then. They will continue to do so for the remainder of the school year.

