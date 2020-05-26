Former athletic trainer sentenced for giving alcohol to PHS students

PLATTSMOUTH – A former athletic trainer who provided alcohol to Plattsmouth High School students on two occasions was sentenced Thursday for the crimes.
Ashley J. Torske, 27, pled guilty to one Class I misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Prosecutors had originally charged her with four Class I misdemeanor counts of procuring alcohol to minor. They agreed to drop three of the charges as part of a plea bargain. Both sides also agreed to proceed to immediate sentencing.
Torske will serve 30 days in Cass County Jail as part of the plea agreement. She could have faced up to one year in jail for the Class I misdemeanor.
The court granted Torske the option of submitting an application to serve her jail sentence on house arrest instead of at Cass County Jail. The court will be able to review the application if Torske finds a local house arrest program. She was also ordered to pay court costs of $50 by June 1.
Torske began working with Plattsmouth High School students as an athletic trainer on Aug. 1. She was employed by ATI Physical Therapy at the time and was not a school employee. Plattsmouth Community Schools had a contract with the company to provide athletic training staff and services throughout the 2019-20 academic year.
Torske bought alcohol for two underage students on Dec. 31. She then repeated the illegal actions for the same two students on Jan. 25.
District officials learned about the alleged offenses two days after the second incident. School administrators and local law enforcement officials interviewed her on Jan. 27 and questioned her about procuring alcohol. Torske admitted she had given alcohol to the students.
School officials notified ATI Physical Therapy about Torske’s actions. She was removed from her position at Plattsmouth High School and was prohibited from working with any other PHS students. Several other athletic trainers with the company provided Plattsmouth with their contracted services for the rest of the school year.
Torske had been providing athletic training services to students in all sports at the school. She had completed the fall season and was midway through the winter season when the incidents occurred.
