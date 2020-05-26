Former athletic trainer sentenced for giving alcohol to PHS students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A former athletic trainer who provided alcohol to Plattsmouth High School students on two occasions was sentenced Thursday for the crimes.

Ashley J. Torske, 27, pled guilty to one Class I misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Prosecutors had originally charged her with four Class I misdemeanor counts of procuring alcohol to minor. They agreed to drop three of the charges as part of a plea bargain. Both sides also agreed to proceed to immediate sentencing.

Torske will serve 30 days in Cass County Jail as part of the plea agreement. She could have faced up to one year in jail for the Class I misdemeanor.

The court granted Torske the option of submitting an application to serve her jail sentence on house arrest instead of at Cass County Jail. The court will be able to review the application if Torske finds a local house arrest program. She was also ordered to pay court costs of $50 by June 1.

Torske began working with Plattsmouth High School students as an athletic trainer on Aug. 1. She was employed by ATI Physical Therapy at the time and was not a school employee. Plattsmouth Community Schools had a contract with the company to provide athletic training staff and services throughout the 2019-20 academic year.