SARPY COUNTY – A former Cass County Sheriff’s Department deputy was arrested in Sarpy County on Thursday.
Shannon L. Fries, 53, of rural Murdock, was booked for third-degree sexual assault after a woman reported to Sarpy County authorities that Fries allegedly made unwanted contact with her.
Fries’ employer brought him to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department where he was arrested. Fries had been employed in the Cass County Sheriff’s Department as a patrolman, but county officials said he was terminated about three years ago.
Sarpy County officials confirmed he was no longer working as a sheriff’s deputy. Fries posted a bond of $10,000, 10 percent on Thursday. The charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
A court date has been set for Feb. 12 in Sarpy County Court.