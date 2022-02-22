Former county resident sent to jail for probation violations

PLATTSMOUTH – A former Cass County resident learned Tuesday morning that she would go to jail for failing to repay an Elmwood business for stolen lottery tickets.

Linda L. Hanson, 44, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing. Prosecutors asked her probation to be revoked last year after they alleged she had committed multiple probation violations.

Hanson had been working at Elmwood Convenience Store in late 2017 and early 2018. Authorities learned she had illegally taken lottery tickets from the business 194 times from Dec. 17 to Jan. 7. She then took the stolen tickets to Casey’s General Store in Eagle to try to validate them and collect any winnings.

Casey’s employees became suspicious after Hanson brought an unusually large amount of tickets with her to the store. They told authorities she sometimes visited three times a day with the items.

Hanson also took cigarettes from the Elmwood business. The total value of the stolen merchandise was $3,896.54.

Hanson moved from Elmwood to Lincoln after her arrest. She was sentenced to 48 months of probation in November 2018. The probation sentence was intended to give her time to pay restitution to Elmwood Convenience Store. She was supposed to pay $200 per month during her probation term.

Hanson failed to appear for a court hearing Sept. 7. She was arrested on a warrant in Sarpy County in early December and transported to Cass County Jail. She was released on a bond of $2,500, 10 percent, on Dec. 13.

Authorities made a motion to revoke Hanson’s probation after Lincoln police arrested her for shoplifting in July 2020. They also learned she had not been paying restitution to Elmwood Convenience Store. Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court she had made just one payment of $149.65 since December 2019.

Fedde said Hanson had also missed more than 30 mandatory drug tests with probation officials. He asked the court to issue a sentence of one year in jail because of the multiple violations.

“She failed to appear for testing many, many times,” Fedde said. “I’ve honestly never seen a list that long of missed tests.”

Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court Hanson had been having a difficult time making financial ends meet in the past two years. She asked the court to issue a sentence of less than one year in jail.

Judge Michael Smith told Hanson she was no longer a suitable candidate for probation because of the shoplifting charge and the large number of missed tests. He ordered her to serve six months in Cass County Jail. She will be eligible to be released from jail after 87 days.

Hanson will be required to spend nine months on post-release supervision after she leaves jail. Smith also ordered her to pay $3,746.89 in restitution to Elmwood Convenience Store.

