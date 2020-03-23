Former county woman to serve extra jail time

PLATTSMOUTH – A woman who used drugs at her former Cass County daycare in April 2017 will serve additional jail time for violating post-release supervision.

Lincoln resident Sherral L. Storant, 40, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. Storant admitted in early March that she had disobeyed her post-release supervision requirements.

Authorities visited Storant’s former home in Eagle in April 2017 after they obtained a search warrant. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy discovered an unfolded dollar bill with a white substance inside her minivan. The deputy also found several other items with substances that were later confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court family members had testified that Storant had been using drugs when she was operating her daycare. The list of drugs included methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol.

Storant began serving a term of 36 months on probation in May 2018. The state made a motion to revoke her probation later that year after she violated the law several times. Lincoln police and Cass County authorities arrested her for driving under revocation on two separate occasions in May and July 2018.