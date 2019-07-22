WEEPING WATER – This summer, a group of college students from around the state are enhancing their careers by doing serious biomedical research.
Sydney Keckler of Weeping Water is one of them.
She is one of 29 undergraduate students selected into the Nebraska Institutional Development Award Program’s Network of Biomedical Research Excellence (INBRE) program. This program was established in 2001 to expose students to biomedical research, build a statewide biomedical research infrastructure between undergraduate and graduate institutions, strengthen undergraduate institutions’ infrastructure, and increase the capacity to conduct cutting-edge biomedical and behavioral research.
The students, referred to as INBRE scholars, enter the program after completing their sophomore year of college upon recommendation by their college professors.
Keckler attends the University of Nebraska at Kearney majoring in molecular biology. Her summer research is being done at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
The research focuses on leukemia, more specifically acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It’s one of the more common types of leukemia seen in older adults, she said.
“The high dose chemotherapy used to treat AML is often too much for older adults to receive, and this can decrease their prognosis,” Keckler said. “We are investigating therapies that would aid chemotherapy drugs, hopefully making the chemotherapy more effective in lower dosages.”
Keckler got into biomedical research as she started her freshman year at UNK, she said.
“At first, I was doing research sort of as a resume builder for my medical school application but as I continued, I grew more and more intrigued by the idea of contributing to scientific studies. I applied to this program as a way to explore research as a career option.”
Keckler is obviously quite proud of her academic achievements considering just 29 students have been chosen for this program.
“It is amazing to be a part of a program with other scholars that have the same passion for science and learning as I do.”
Her passion for doing well in school, plus taking advantage of extracurricular activities, can be traced back to her roots.
“I lived in Weeping Water my entire life. I went to school at Weeping Water Public School, where I played three sports, participated in music and drama, and was on the honor roll.”
If her name sounds familiar to many around Cass County, there’s a good reason.
“When I graduated from high school in 2017, I was chosen to represent Weeping Water as Miss Weeping Water in the Miss Cass County pageant. I was fortunate to be crowned Miss Cass County that year.”
Keckler said there can be “ups and downs” every day when it comes to her medical research. But, hey, that’s what science is all about.
“Before lunch, everything could be going poorly, and I feel very discouraged. But then, the whole day could turn around. One little triumph could overpower a whole day or a whole week of disappointment. That’s just science; if you’re not making mistakes, you’re not doing it right!”
As far as her career, Keckler said she wants to be involved in medical oncology, which involves the use of chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and other drugs to treat cancer.
“I have wanted to be a medical oncologist ever since I was in middle school. My current career plans include attending medical school and then hopefully having my own practice one day.”
At the end of summer, Keckler and the other students will give oral presentations of their particular research projects at the annual INBRE meeting.