Former Plattsmouth man admits violating probation

PLATTSMOUTH – A man who stole more than $5,000 from the Plattsmouth Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters in 2017 admitted Monday that he had violated his probation.

Former Plattsmouth resident Jeremy J. McCoy, 24, entered his admission during a Cass County District Court hearing. McCoy appeared remotely from his current home in Gordon, Neb.

McCoy began serving 60 months of probation in February 2018 after pleading guilty to Class IIA felony charges of burglary and possession of a stolen firearm. The state agreed to dismiss an additional burglary charge and two theft charges as part of a plea bargain.

A Plattsmouth police officer went to the Plattsmouth VFW building in November 2017 after receiving a report of a robbery. The officer discovered someone had forcibly entered the building and had stolen $5,337. There was also a large amount of property damage.

Police identified McCoy as a suspect and interviewed him at his Plattsmouth apartment. McCoy had previously worked at the Plattsmouth VFW and knew what the interior of the building looked like.

McCoy admitted he had taken a safe from the VFW. Police also found a Smith & Wesson nine-millimeter handgun wrapped in United States currency in a closet behind a water heater in his apartment. The weapon contained a loaded magazine of ammunition.

McCoy told officers he and a 16-year-old co-defendant had not used the handgun during the burglary. He said he obtained the handgun five days before the robbery after someone else had stolen it. Police verified that a handgun with a similar description had been stolen from a parked car in Buccaneer Bay in August 2017.

Former Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court in 2018 that McCoy and the co-defendant had caused approximately $20,000 worth of damage inside the building. Palm said McCoy was angry with Plattsmouth VFW members because they had terminated his employment after he failed to show up for work.

Cass County authorities made a motion to revoke McCoy’s probation after they learned he had been cited for three violations in October 2021. Douglas County authorities cited him for driving under suspension, unlawful/fictitious display of license plates and obstructing a highway/public passage.

Cass County probation officials tried to visit McCoy at his home in January 2022. A relative told them he was traveling to Arizona. McCoy had not obtained permission from authorities to leave the state. He did not appear at a court hearing on Jan. 31 and failed to report for an office appointment on Feb. 9.

A warrant was issued for McCoy’s arrest in February. Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him on Nov. 2.

Judge Michael Smith ordered McCoy to take part in an updated pre-sentence investigation interview. A sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place March 13.