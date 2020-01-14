PLATTSMOUTH – A former Plattsmouth resident will spend 60 days in Cass County Jail for striking and choking a woman during an argument.
Stanley D. Dornhoff, 23, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in November to Class I misdemeanor charges of domestic assault-third degree and false reporting.
Dornhoff and a female victim arrived at their Plattsmouth home on Jan. 26 and soon began arguing. Dornhoff became angry and struck the victim in the left eye. He also choked the woman during the argument.
The woman called police the next day and reported the domestic assault. Officers saw the woman had a black eye and verified the assault had taken place.
The false reporting crime happened in late July. A Plattsmouth police officer learned Dornhoff had been involved in a second alleged domestic assault incident with the same victim. The officer looked at text messages and learned the specific time the alleged assault had happened.
Fedde said Dornhoff had falsely told authorities he was not at the residence when the assault took place. Dornhoff asked one of his friends to provide a false alibi and claim that he was with him.
A police officer looked at additional text messages and found that the friend’s story was not true. The officer interviewed the friend and showed him the evidence he had found. The friend admitted Dornhoff had persuaded him to provide the false alibi.
Dornhoff had been living in Plattsmouth when the January incident occurred. He now has a residence in Heartwell, Neb.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde asked the court to issue a jail sentence. He said Dornhoff had accumulated two assault charges and a DUI offense prior to the latest incidents. He is facing a motion to revoke probation after collecting a disturbing the peace charge in Butler County.
Fedde said he was also concerned about Dornhoff’s statements to authorities during a pre-sentence investigation interview.
“He has not taken responsibility for his actions,” Fedde said. “He said he didn’t do these things when the evidence says otherwise.”
Defense attorney Michael Ziskey disagreed with the assessment. He felt Dornhoff would be successful on probation and had sought treatment for anger management.
“I do think he has taken direct actions to address the behavior that has brought him here today,” Ziskey said. “He has enrolled in alcohol education and domestic violence prevention classes and he has a new job opportunity that he is scheduled to start Jan. 20.”
Judge Michael Smith said he appreciated Dornhoff’s recent efforts but felt he was not a suitable candidate for probation. Smith said the number of recent arrests in a relatively short timespan warranted a jail term.
Dornhoff will begin serving 60 days in Cass County Jail on Friday, Jan. 17. He will be given credit for 37 days he has already spent in custody.