Former Plattsmouth official honored for smoke-free events

PAPILLION – During his time as Plattsmouth’s recreation director, Michael Lennen sponsored numerous events that offered great family-fun exercise – and something just as important.

“He made sure he held events that were tobacco-free,” said Autumn Sky Burns, coordinator for Tobacco Education and Advocacy of the Midlands (T.E.A.M.). “We appreciated that.”

For his longtime commitment to a smoke-free and clean environment, especially for kids, T.E.A.M. recently recognized Lennen with an Advocate of the Year award.

“It’s greatly appreciated,” said Lennen, now working for Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center and Field House.

Based in Papillion, T.E.A.M. is a community coalition of more than 60 local organizations, businesses and individuals that works to create healthy, tobacco-free areas for local residents to enjoy. Meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of each month.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, this year’s recognition ceremony was held virtually.

At the event, Lennen was described as a reliable and loyal T.E.A.M. member who went “above and beyond” as an advocate for its vision and mission in the community.