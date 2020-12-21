Former Plattsmouth resident cited for theft of building materials

BELLEVUE – A former Plattsmouth resident was recently cited for theft involving building materials reported stolen from a Beaver Lake construction site.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, on the morning of Dec. 16, a local contractor reported that some building materials were stolen from a construction site on Lake Ridge Drive.

An investigation through the Criminal Investigation Division of the sheriff’s department identified the vehicle used in the theft, Brueggemann said.

It was located in Bellevue and a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and a residence there.

The building materials were located and seized as evidence, Brueggemann said.

Michael J. Stander, 55, formerly of Plattsmouth, was cited for theft and has a court date next month.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.