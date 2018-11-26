PLATTSMOUTH – A former Plattsmouth resident admitted Monday morning he had violated probation by committing criminal mischief in Saunders County.
Joshua S. Cuthill, 29, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. Cuthill, who now lives in Omaha, pled guilty in 2016 to a Class II felony charge of distribution of a controlled substance-methamphetamine. He began serving a five-year probation sentence in January 2017.
Plattsmouth police arrested Cuthill after he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant three times over a period of weeks in 2015. Each of the purchases took place in Cass County.
District Court Judge Michael Smith ordered probation to give Cuthill an opportunity to rehabilitate himself through treatment. Cuthill was required to abstain from alcohol and other drugs for the next 60 months. He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and obtain his GED.
Ashland police officers arrested Cuthill at 3 a.m. Aug. 11 near Camp Ashland. He told police officers he had been drinking beer prior to meeting them. A preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .075. Police arrested him and issued charges of willful reckless driving and criminal mischief.
Cuthill admitted to the facts contained in the state’s motion to revoke his probation. He remains free on bond. Sentencing will take place Jan. 22.