Former resident sentenced for second DUI incident

PLATTSMOUTH – A former Plattsmouth woman will be required to complete 240 hours of community service after she was involved in her second drunk-driving incident in less than two years.

Caitlyn M. Hanzlik, 25, appeared in Cass County Court on Tuesday for a sentencing hearing. She pled guilty earlier this year to a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-second offense.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a Class II misdemeanor charge of reckless driving-second offense as part of a plea bargain. They also agreed not to oppose probation at the time of sentencing.

Hanzlik currently lives in Oregon but was a Plattsmouth resident when the incident occurred on Sept. 7. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled her over at 6 a.m. after watching her car veer left of center at Avenue B and 22nd Street. Results of a blood test taken later that morning confirmed her blood-alcohol content level was above the legal limit of .08.

Hanzlik’s first DUI conviction came in Clay County in August 2018. Her first reckless driving conviction stemmed from an incident that took place in May 2017 in Cass County. She lost control of a vehicle on 12th Avenue near Kenosha Road and struck a power pole. She and a passenger were both taken to a hospital and treated for their injuries.