PLATTSMOUTH – Work is progressing in transforming the former Shopko building into the new home of a Plattsmouth-based national call center.
That building, along U.S. Highway 75, was purchased last summer by Doug and Karen Keeler with the intention of moving Doug’s firm, Keeler and Associates, to that location from its longtime site down the road to the east.
“We are currently about 75 percent complete on the remodeling of the interior,” Keeler said this past Monday.
This remodeling includes new offices, carpeting, painting, conference rooms and energy-efficient LED lighting, as well as high-speed internet and fiber optic capability, he said.
Workers redid the parking lot, which involved patching holes where needed, resealing the surface with a tar-based finish and then restriping it, Keeler said.
“We’ve got a target date of opening no later than April 1,” he said.
The Keelers purchased the building from a fellow Beaver Lake resident, Alan Peterson. The building became vacant when the national retail chain, Shopko, closed its local location and dozens of other locations earlier in the year.
His firm will take up 26,000 square feet of interior space, Keeler said, leaving 20,000 square feet available to lease to other firms.
Nobody has signed on the dotted line yet, but there have been discussions with some firms, according to Keeler.
Keeler and Associates is hired by employers nationwide for explaining their company’s insurance benefits to their employees, as well as enrolling them in those plans over the phone.
Currently, his firm has 38 employees, but the plan is to have 50 to 60 by year’s end because of increased clients, Keeler said.
A large city government recently hired Keeler for explaining its insurance programs, and a national airline is coming on board in the future, according to Keeler.
Renovation on the exterior will begin at a later date, Keeler said.
“We’ll have more room, more working space,” Keeler said of the new building.