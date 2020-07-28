Former Weeping Water student honored for community service

“They had dropped out for a while, but Travis got them going again,” Schreck said.

That was a major factor in Travis receiving his award, he added.

“I used my personal connections with students I knew on campus and was able to persuade them to re-charter,” Travis said.

Schreck said, “He is a great connector with people and inspires them to fulfill the mission of Circle K.”

Travis also doesn’t mind to let his hair down for a good cause.

Earlier this year, he pledged to do something if other members around the district could raise money for pediatric cancer research. Eventually, $1,000 was raised.

“They raised the money as a goal for me to shave my head,” Travis said. “It’s growing back.”

Though it was a fun way to raise money for cancer research, it’s something very personal to him for he lost his mother to cancer.

“For me it’s a big issue to give back to cancer research.”

Travis, who grew up on a farm near Avoca, is an arts management major and plans to take an unpaid position with Kiwanis International soon.