Former Weeping Water student honored for community service

FREMONT – Travis Grafe-Cline possesses some special characteristics, according to a Midland University official.
“Travis is extremely motivated to connect with other people, extremely motivated to help make a difference in the community. He is a wonderful guy,” said Nick Schreck, instructor and district administrator for Circle K International.
Travis, an upcoming senior at Midland and a 2016 graduate of Weeping Water High School, recently earned Distinguished Governor honors at the Circle K International virtual convention.
It was quite an honor, Travis said.
“It truly is, definitely,” he said.
Circle K International is the world’s largest student-led collegiate service organization and is the collegiate version of Kiwanis International.
“It’s about service to the community, fellowship with others and developing leadership skills,” Schreck said. “It’s getting to know other people and their backgrounds and making the world a better place.”
The organization is divided into districts with the Nebraska-Iowa District previously composed of students from six different institutions across Nebraska and Iowa with 100 members.
Make that seven institutions and 200 members. Through the efforts of Travis, enrollment actually doubled this past year when he got a club at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to re-charter its membership.
“They had dropped out for a while, but Travis got them going again,” Schreck said.
That was a major factor in Travis receiving his award, he added.
“I used my personal connections with students I knew on campus and was able to persuade them to re-charter,” Travis said.
Schreck said, “He is a great connector with people and inspires them to fulfill the mission of Circle K.”
Travis also doesn’t mind to let his hair down for a good cause.
Earlier this year, he pledged to do something if other members around the district could raise money for pediatric cancer research. Eventually, $1,000 was raised.
“They raised the money as a goal for me to shave my head,” Travis said. “It’s growing back.”
Though it was a fun way to raise money for cancer research, it’s something very personal to him for he lost his mother to cancer.
“For me it’s a big issue to give back to cancer research.”
Travis, who grew up on a farm near Avoca, is an arts management major and plans to take an unpaid position with Kiwanis International soon.
He encourages all young people to become more active in helping others.
“I truly believe getting involved in the community and being able to volunteer is important.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!