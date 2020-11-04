Forrest, Clark win Plattsmouth council seats

PLATTSMOUTH – It appears there will be a new member on the Plattsmouth City Council, while an incumbent defeated his challenger by just two votes in Tuesday’s general election.
All of the results in Cass County remained unofficial as of Wednesday morning.
Nevertheless, Jim Forrest seems assured of joining the eight-member council after defeating Jeff Kindig to win the Ward 3 seat, previously held by Wanda Wiemer. She did not seek re-election.
Forrest, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, received 292 votes, or 58 percent of the total, while Kindig received 206 votes, or 41 percent of the total.
Meanwhile, Ward 2 incumbent Bryan Clark defeated Mike Bowman by the narrow margin of 277 votes to 275. There were six write-in votes.
Clark is a foreman for Allied Construction Services in Omaha. He is also a member of the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department/EMT.
Ward 1 incumbent Steve Riese, who ran unopposed, received 480 votes with eight write-in votes.
Ward 4 incumbent Terry Kerns, who ran unopposed, received 459 votes with six write-in votes.
In other community races, Jamion Biesterfeld and Martyn Myers won seats on the Louisville City Council. Biesterfeld received 385 votes, while Myers received 228 in a three-person race for two seats.
In Weeping Water, Lawrence Mozena received 345 votes with Sharon Heneger receiving 291 votes to win seats on that community’s City Council.
Incumbents Dale Sharp, Dan Henry and Duane Murdoch, all of whom ran unopposed, will return to the county’s Board of Commissioners.
As elsewhere across the state, Cass County voters gave a huge vote of confidence for incumbent U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, who received 79 percent of the votes cast in the county, or 9,673 votes, to just 19 percent, or 2,628 votes, to his Democratic challenger Chris Janicek.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of the First Congressional District had no trouble winning Cass County. The Republican incumbent defeated his Democratic challenger Kate Bolz by a 69 percent to 28 percent margin. Fortenberry’s final vote total was 9,545, while Bolz garnered 3,821 votes.
