Forrest, Clark win Plattsmouth council seats

PLATTSMOUTH – It appears there will be a new member on the Plattsmouth City Council, while an incumbent defeated his challenger by just two votes in Tuesday’s general election.

All of the results in Cass County remained unofficial as of Wednesday morning.

Nevertheless, Jim Forrest seems assured of joining the eight-member council after defeating Jeff Kindig to win the Ward 3 seat, previously held by Wanda Wiemer. She did not seek re-election.

Forrest, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, received 292 votes, or 58 percent of the total, while Kindig received 206 votes, or 41 percent of the total.

Meanwhile, Ward 2 incumbent Bryan Clark defeated Mike Bowman by the narrow margin of 277 votes to 275. There were six write-in votes.

Clark is a foreman for Allied Construction Services in Omaha. He is also a member of the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department/EMT.

Ward 1 incumbent Steve Riese, who ran unopposed, received 480 votes with eight write-in votes.

Ward 4 incumbent Terry Kerns, who ran unopposed, received 459 votes with six write-in votes.