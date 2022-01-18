Fortenberry diagnosed with COVID

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has been diagnosed with COVID-19, his office announced on Tuesday.
He will vote this week by proxy, his office said.
In a statement provided by his office, Fortenberry said, “Though I have been vaccinated and took every precaution to avoid infection, I have contracted a moderate case of COVID-19. Per House protocol, I am recuperating and working from home, and will vote by proxy. As always, my excellent team is ready and available to serve the needs of all Nebraskans.”
Fortenberry is the representative of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District that includes Cass County.