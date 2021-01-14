Fortenberry explains his no vote on impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Prior to his vote not to impeach President Trump, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry described impeachment as a “blunt instrument that would deepen the trauma of an America already wracked by political violence.”

The Republican Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska’s First Congressional District that includes Cass County, voted with the majority of House Republicans not to impeach Trump, though the Democratic majority and 10 Republicans approved the impeachment by a 232 to 197 margin.

It’s the first time in history that a sitting president was impeached twice.

Nebraska’s other two House members, Adrian Smith and Don Bacon, both Republicans, also voted no on the issue.

In a statement through his office before the vote, Fortenberry said, “In his speech and subsequent hesitation to swiftly react to the violence, the president wrongly amplified an emotionally charged environment – emboldening persons predetermined to do violence, adding to a mob frenzy, and overshadowing the important policy work of four years and those who peacefully stood by him.