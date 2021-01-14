Fortenberry explains his no vote on impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Prior to his vote not to impeach President Trump, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry described impeachment as a “blunt instrument that would deepen the trauma of an America already wracked by political violence.”
The Republican Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska’s First Congressional District that includes Cass County, voted with the majority of House Republicans not to impeach Trump, though the Democratic majority and 10 Republicans approved the impeachment by a 232 to 197 margin.
It’s the first time in history that a sitting president was impeached twice.
Nebraska’s other two House members, Adrian Smith and Don Bacon, both Republicans, also voted no on the issue.
In a statement through his office before the vote, Fortenberry said, “In his speech and subsequent hesitation to swiftly react to the violence, the president wrongly amplified an emotionally charged environment – emboldening persons predetermined to do violence, adding to a mob frenzy, and overshadowing the important policy work of four years and those who peacefully stood by him.
“Our objective should be this: restore peace in our country, restore confidence in our government, restore decency and decorum. In just seven days, Joe Biden will be president. I voted to certify his election. In order to begin the process of healing our nation after this traumatic moment, we must choose wisely. If we use the blunt instrument of impeachment, we will punish the president, but deepen the trauma of an America already wracked by political violence. The call for accountability ought now to be found in the hard slog to rebuild.
“I will vote against impeachment.”
Not surprisingly, Jane Kleeb, Nebraska Democratic Party chair, criticized Fortenberry and the other two members for their votes.
“Bacon, Fortenberry and Smith are weak politicians who cannot even stand up to Trump when he incites a radical mob,” Kleeb said in a statement through her office. “They have stood silent and enabled Trump’s reckless behavior the past four years. A vote against impeachment was a tacit endorsement of last week’s insurrection on the Capitol, which resulted in death and destruction — including that of a Capitol police officer beaten with a fire extinguisher. Nebraska Republicans have zero courage — so it will now be up to the voters and our party to elect people with a backbone in 2022.”