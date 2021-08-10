Fortenberry has concerns on infrastructure bill

PLATTSMOUTH – The U.S. House of Representatives will now take up the $1 trillion infrastructure bill following the Senate’s approval on Tuesday.

Jeff Fortenberry, Nebraska’s First Congressional District representative, has some concerns.

“It may not be focused on enough traditional infrastructure,” Fortenberry said during an appearance in Plattsmouth last Saturday. “I’m concerned there are too many items not related. I will look at it closely.”

Congress should take a close look at reducing the cost of insulin, according to the representative for southeast Nebraska.

Recently, he and Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig reintroduced Matt’s Act, an innovative bill to address the high price of insulin.

“Matt’s Act is named for a young man from Nebraska with Type 1 diabetes. In just one month, the cost of Matt’s insulin increased almost ten times between visits to the pharmacy.”

Multiple layers of bureaucracy is a factor for this increase, Fortenberry said.

“It’s an important reform bill for the entire country,” he said.

