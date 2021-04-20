Fortenberry hopes for positive new chapter following Chauvin verdict

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska’s First Congressional District hopes a positive new chapter for society can begin after a Minneapolis jury on Tuesday found police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges of manslaughter and murder in the death of George Floyd.

“The traumatic death of George Floyd, and the impact on our nation’s police, continue to wrench our hearts. Though the verdict will be debated, you just can’t put your knee on someone’s neck area for nine minutes and expect to be exonerated in a trial,” said Fortenberry, whose district includes Cass County.

“Perhaps now that this has passed, we can open a new chapter of community-based policing, relationship-building, and non-lethal restraint.”

