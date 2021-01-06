Fortenberry: "I will vote to certify the election."

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska’s First Congressional District that includes Cass County, said on Wednesday he will vote to certify the Electoral College votes won by president-elect Joe Biden.

“Regarding certifying the Electoral College vote, there are heartfelt convictions on both sides,” the Republican Fortenberry said through his office, “I have re-read the Constitution, studied the legal arguments, participated in robust debate with colleagues, and listened intently to Nebraskans. There is no argument here that will satisfy everyone.

“As much as I supported President Trump to win, I believe the proposed remedy to election irregularities is inconsistent with my legal obligation and the guidance of my conscience. I took an oath to uphold the Constitution. My decision is consistent with that oath. I will vote to certify the election,”."

