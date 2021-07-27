Fortenberry leaves funeral early from gunfire

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jeff Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska’s First Congressional District that includes Cass County, was part of an American delegation that had to abruptly leave a funeral service for assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise last Friday.

Fortenberry and a group that included United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield and U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks, D-N.Y., were hustled to an airplane and returned to the U.S. safely later that day, Friday, according to Andy Braner, Fortenberry’s chief of staff.

“America and Haiti have a long-standing relationship and our desire was to stand in solidarity with the Haitian people in this time of great suffering,” Fortenberry said through his office.

The ceremony, according to the congressman, was held on the Moise family compound in Cap-Haitien in the northern part of that country.

“Unfortunately, due to the tense conditions on the ground, and after hearing nearby gunshots, we had to quickly evacuate,” Fortenberry said.

The Haitian people deserve stable governance and healthy prospects for their future, he said.

“We were encouraged by our conversations with the new prime minister and opposition leaders who voice commitment to working together.”

Fortenberry, who serves on the State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee on Appropriations, said he was invited to attend as part of a White House delegation for the funeral for Moise, who was assassinated on July 7.

