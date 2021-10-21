Fortenberry pleads not guilty on federal charges, trial set for December

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry on Wednesday pled not guilty to federal charges that he allegedly concealed information about illegal campaign contributions he accepted from a foreign source in 2016 and later lied about it to authorities.

Fortenberry, whose district includes Cass County, will go to trial on those charges in Los Angeles on Dec. 14.

His action on Wednesday was at a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles in which he participated by video. It came one day after a federal grand jury indicted the Republican congressman of those charges.

Fortenberry has denied any wrongdoing.

His attorney, John Littrell of Los Angeles, plans to file a motion at a later date to dismiss the case citing a lack of venue in Los Angeles since all the contacts involved were in the District of Columbia and Nebraska.

Judge Rozella Oliver set a $50,000 appearance bond and directed Fortenberry to avoid all contact with prospective witnesses in the case.

The congressman in a message to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requested that he be temporarily removed from his House committee assignments, as rules require.

Fortenberry is a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

The charges against Fortenberry, who has represented eastern Nebraska’s 1st District since 2005, involves one count alleging that he schemed to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators.

In a recent video that he made, Fortenberry said, “I did not lie to them.”

The allegations carry a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.