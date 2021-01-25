Fortenberry praises Biden's speech, wishes him the best

WASHINGTON, D.C - Congressman Jeff Fortenberry congratulated Joe Biden on becoming the new President of the United States and said he delivered a “bridging” inaugural address on Jan. 20.

“(It was) A mix of old and new, a bow to the left, a hand to the right,” he said through his office. “Progressivism and tradition. Lady Gaga and Garth Brooks,”

The Republican Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska’s First Congressional District that includes Cass County, added that he appreciates the president’s call for unity, but that his challenge will be to apply that standard fairly.

“It’s important to note that President Obama would often send Vice President Biden to Congress to negotiate. It’s my hope that President Biden sustains his respect for colleagues and desire to reconcile.

“I wish President Joe Biden the best as he assumes the awesome responsibility of governing our great nation,” Fortenberry said.

Understandably, Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb was quite excited about the new leadership team of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I am filled with hope for our state and our nation because of the policies they will enact on climate change, immigration, COVID, education and health care,” Kleeb said through her office. “Their steady hands are exactly what is needed in these tumultuous times.”F

