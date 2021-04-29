Fortenberry, Sasse critical of Biden speech

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Although there were many who frequently stood up and cheered President Joe Biden’s speech Wednesday evening, two Nebraska Republicans were apparently not among them.

In his response to the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-1st District, said, “Our earlier bipartisan emergency measures to turn the corner on this harsh pandemic should not become an excuse for a hostile takeover by the federal government of every aspect of American life.

“The question about the president’s expansive spending proposals outlined tonight (Wednesday) is not whether we spend or not, but what makes sense. Getting past COVID and ‘returning to normal’ also means returning to normal governance and normal government expenditures.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released the following statement after Biden called for restrictions on American’s right to own assault-type guns.

“Our constitution protects law-abiding citizens' right to bear arms. We’re not going to make America safer by going after responsible gun owners and calling for sweeping gun bans. Let’s enforce the laws on the books and crack down on violent criminals.”

