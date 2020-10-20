Fortenberry visits Vireo Resources in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Vireo Resources employees had a chance to meet a member of Congress on Tuesday morning when a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives visited Plattsmouth.
Incumbent Congressman Jeff Fortenberry spoke to approximately 20 people during a stop at the company’s location on Wiles Road. Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert and Vireo executives Deeannah Seymour and Mark Faulkner greeted Fortenberry and joined him at a speaking podium in the main warehouse of the business.
Fortenberry praised Seymour, Faulkner and Vireo employees for their contributions to the Cass County economy. The Tennessee-based company broke ground on a three-story building south of the existing structure in August. The expansion project will eventually create between 200 and 300 new jobs at the health products store.
“You’re a good business,” Fortenberry said. “You provide economic opportunities for people.”
Fortenberry is running for re-election as the representative of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. He currently serves on the House Appropriations Committee and two subcommittees. These include the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies Subcommittee, and the State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee.
Fortenberry has been the local representative since 2005. He is running against challenger Kate Bolz for the seat in Congress this year.
Fortenberry told the audience that one of his primary concerns was the increasing production of pharmaceutical items outside the United States. Many companies are now manufacturing drugs and medications in countries such as China and India. The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the drug supply chain from those locations and has caused shortages in the United States.
“We’ve all learned just how dependent we have become on China for medicines,” Fortenberry said. “I’d be a lot more comfortable if I saw ‘Made in America’ on every bottle sold on the shelves.”
Fortenberry also spoke about the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and its impact on Nebraska businesses. The PPP is part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that Congress passed earlier this year. Business owners have been able to access PPP loans to keep their workforces employed throughout the pandemic.
Vireo Resources used a PPP loan to keep Plattsmouth workers on the clock this spring and summer. Fortenberry said it was a prime example of how the PPP had benefited people across the country.
“When the pandemic started it caused tremendous confusion as to what would happen in America,” Fortenberry said. “There were two goals with the PPP: protect healthcare and save the economy.”
Fortenberry said he was pleased to be able to stop in Plattsmouth during the campaigning season. He told the audience he had developed strong relationships with local leaders and was interested in supporting businesses like Vireo Resources.
“Cass County and Plattsmouth are an important part of this district,” Fortenberry said.
