Fortenberry visits Vireo Resources in Plattsmouth

Fortenberry told the audience that one of his primary concerns was the increasing production of pharmaceutical items outside the United States. Many companies are now manufacturing drugs and medications in countries such as China and India. The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the drug supply chain from those locations and has caused shortages in the United States.

“We’ve all learned just how dependent we have become on China for medicines,” Fortenberry said. “I’d be a lot more comfortable if I saw ‘Made in America’ on every bottle sold on the shelves.”

Fortenberry also spoke about the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and its impact on Nebraska businesses. The PPP is part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that Congress passed earlier this year. Business owners have been able to access PPP loans to keep their workforces employed throughout the pandemic.

Vireo Resources used a PPP loan to keep Plattsmouth workers on the clock this spring and summer. Fortenberry said it was a prime example of how the PPP had benefited people across the country.

“When the pandemic started it caused tremendous confusion as to what would happen in America,” Fortenberry said. “There were two goals with the PPP: protect healthcare and save the economy.”