Fortenberry's bill to help ALS patients

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– It’s a miraculous moment.

That’s how Nebraska 1st District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry last Thursday described President Joe Biden's signing into law the legislation he sponsored to transform research and treatment for ALS patients.

Biden signed the bill, known as ACT for ALS, in a ceremony at the White House.

"It's been a long, tough road to this miraculous moment," said the Republican congressman, whose district includes Cass County.

"With this transformative public policy, we can break through faster for those who have suffered so much.”

According to Fortenberry’s office, the law will funnel $100 million annually between 2022 and 2026 into research into what is commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, an incurable neurodegenerative disorder also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and similar diseases.

It will also create grant programs and provide early access to promising treatments for patients who aren't accepted into clinical trials, his office said.

Fortenberry said ACT for ALS "represents a monumental shift for those suffering from neurodegenerative conditions" by transforming disease research and regulation while creating "a new pathway to promising new treatments."

"It drives the hope," he added.

According to Fortenberry, ALS patients for decades have submitted themselves to tests and trials, therapies and placebos, in accordance with the rules of the current health care policy framework with "uneven, even debatable" progress, along with serious impediments to new treatments.

“Now, there is a new pathway that will speed progress,” he said.

Fortenberry was the original author of ACT for ALS and its lead co-sponsor in the 117th Congress, his office said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.