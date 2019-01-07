PAPILLION – Midlands Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations. Grants are limited to organizations that provide services in the foundation’s geographic area of Sarpy and Cass counties.
The foundation places an emphasis on prevention and education and has a strong commitment toward programs benefiting health, art, culture, community, economic development, education and human services. It does not provide grants for direct aid to individuals/families, religious programs, political organizations or projects, and dinners, tickets or conferences.
Applications are due by Feb. 1, 2019. Visit www.midlandscommunity.org for specific guidelines for submitting a grant and/or to obtain a grant application. For more information, call 402-991-8027.
The mission of Midlands Community Foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of the Sarpy and Cass county communities by providing financial support, involvement and service.